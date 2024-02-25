His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated the brotherly Kuwaiti people and His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on National Day.
His Highness said on the “X” platform: “Congratulations to the brotherly Kuwaiti people and to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on their glorious national day… May God preserve Kuwait’s glory and preserve its glory and stability… and bring it back to us and them with goodness, prosperity, and continued love and brotherhood.”
With goodness, right, and perpetual love and brotherhood pic.twitter.com/o7ETsLeVJx
– HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 25, 2024
