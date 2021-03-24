His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” today mourned His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.
His Highness wrote in a tweet on his official Twitter account with a picture: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return …
We belong to God and to Him we shall return … May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion. pic.twitter.com/xAw3rXIwoj
– HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 24, 2021
