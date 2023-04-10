His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, he passed away with his body..and his impact remained..and we remember every good day…may God have mercy on those who instill the values ​​of giving in His people.. and raising the building of this state on the basis of mercy towards morals, and benevolence to human beings.. in the gardens of eternity, O Zayed of goodness..