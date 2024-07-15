His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, mourned Sheikh Mohammed Ali Sultan Al Olama, who passed away today.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform: “Today, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Sultan Al-Ulama passed away. Hundreds of students of knowledge graduated under his supervision. He wrote more than 70 books on Islamic law. He accomplished dozens of charitable projects. His council was full of goodness, knowledge, Islamic law, and interaction with people.”. May God have mercy on him and grant him a place in His spacious gardens and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace..