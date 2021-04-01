Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, said that Mariyama Farki had recently passed away, leaving behind an educational legacy in the UAE and abroad. His Highness added in a tweet on “Twitter”: “Mariama Varkey moved to Dubai with her husband in 1959. Driven by her constant passion for education, she established dozens of schools with thousands of students inside and outside the United Arab Emirates.”