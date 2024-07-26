His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed that the value of everything depends on what we do with it, and that even the value of the homeland rises and is elevated by our actions and sacrifices.

His Highness said on his official account on the “X” platform: Life taught me… that money has no value if we do not spend it in happiness and serving people… and time has no value if we do not invest it in useful work… and life has no real value if we do not harness it to build a lasting legacy that benefits and elevates others…

The value of everything depends on what we do with it… even the homeland… the value of the homeland rises and is elevated by our actions and sacrifices.

We are all responsible.. We can all contribute to creating a higher and more sublime value for our countries.