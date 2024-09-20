His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed the importance of the initiative and not waiting for an achievement from someone who is good at making excuses and destroying the ideas of others.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet under the hashtag “Life taught me” on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “Life taught me to take the initiative… and others will follow.”

His Highness accompanied his statements with a video clip that read: “Life taught me not to wait for ideas from someone who is good at making excuses.. nor to wait for an achievement from someone who is good at destroying the ideas of others.. Life taught me not to wait for anyone.. but to take the initiative.. and others will follow me.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presents some of his leadership and life experiences, a recipe for excellence and success, and a way to achieve leadership, through the hashtag #LifeTaughtMe. His Highness is keen to present some of the ideas and visions of His Highness’s unique global school in leadership, development, management, and anticipating the future, as His Highness reflects, through his thought, wisdom, and leadership, what distinguishes the inspiring model of the United Arab Emirates, regionally and globally, in anticipating and creating the future, and always striving to seize the lead and leadership in various areas of life.

His Highness’s approach is based on vitality, positivity and productivity, setting ambitious goals, working diligently to achieve them, taking the plunge and building on success.