His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, life taught me not to measure a person’s age by the years of his life, but by the capabilities of his mind and the depth of his awareness.. And not to measure the age of states by the date of their independence, but by their achievements that history writes.. and that great states are not a group of strong institutions.. but rather a group of values, morals, and principles represented in the form of human beings.