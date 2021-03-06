His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, witnessed the excellent Saturday “Super Saturday” horse race that took place this afternoon at Meydan Racecourse in the Nad Al Sheba area in Dubai over a period of seven runs with a total of financial prizes. One million seven hundred thousand US dollars.

Upon his arrival in the land of Meydan, His Highness was informed of the welcome of the horse owners participating in the races of the opening season of the Horse Racing Festival in Nad Al Sheba this year, which is considered one of the most important races as it comes before the largest event, the Dubai World Horse Cup Festival hosted by Meydan Racecourse on the 27th of this March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum exchanged congratulations with owners, trainers and riders, noting the importance of returning activity to horse racing in Nad Al Sheba specifically and at the level of our dear country, as His Highness affirmed that life must continue despite all the challenges facing the world due to the Corona pandemic and the UAE. A part of this world is striving hard and working with all its institutions, apparatus, economic, health, and entertainment facilities and other concerned parties to recycle the wheel of safe life fortified with strict preventive and precautionary measures that protect all groups of society from the negative effects of this emerging epidemic.

The results of the first places in the seven rounds were as follows.

The first half, “Panadol”, by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The second half, “Walton Street” to Godolphin.

The third game, “Canvas,” by Sheikh Muhammad bin Ubaid Al Maktoum.

The fourth game, “Midnight Sands,” by Sayed Hashish and Hana Al-Rifai.

Fifth game “Lordglitters” by Jeff and Sandra Turnbull.

The sixth game, “Saliut the Soldier”, by His Highness Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamdan Al Khalifa.

The seventh inning, “Final Song” by Godolphin.

At the end of the race, a number of horse owners, the champions of the last Emirati horse season, were honored. Prizes for the seven runs were also distributed to those who deserve them by the main sponsors of this race, especially Emirates Airlines.