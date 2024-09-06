Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organized an inspiring discussion session entitled “People of Determination,” with the participation of Amal Ahmed and Ahmed Al Raisi, who are models of determination and excellence that members of society should emulate, as part of its vision and strategy to support and empower people of determination.

The session was moderated by Dr. Walaa Al Shehhi, who discussed inspiring aspects of the guests’ lives, their challenges, and how they overcame them.

Two success stories

Amal Ahmed reviewed her journey of determination, which began with a painful accident she suffered in 2007, and led to a series of surgeries, inspiring her to transform pain into strength and determination, as she devoted her time to volunteer work in countries suffering from extreme poverty, until she became an influential social activist and ambassador for good.

For his part, Ahmed Al Raisi highlighted his personal experience, which was full of challenges, after an accident he had in 2020 that resulted in the amputation of his right leg. Ahmed chose to turn his ordeal into a force that pushed him to become an inspiring bodybuilder and sports coach today, in addition to presenting the “Humum with Ahmed Al Raisi” podcast, in which he shares the success stories of people of determination and works to change perceptions about disability and encourage others to achieve their goals.

The session touched on the challenges the guests faced and how to deal with them, the motivation to continue, in addition to the impact of people and events on each of their journeys. It also discussed how to overcome frustration and defeatism, the prominent role of the UAE leadership in supporting people of determination, in addition to providing motivational messages and valuable guidance for the future.

Services and facilities

The session witnessed wide participation and great interaction from the attendees who were inspired by the success stories of the importance of will in facing challenges, and expressed their appreciation for the efforts made by the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in organizing such events that enhance the values ​​of positivity and determination in society.

At the end of the event, the library administration honored the two guests, wishing them continued success.

It is worth noting that the Mohammed bin Rashid Library provides a comprehensive range of services and facilities for people of determination, including designated areas, ramps and spaces for wheelchairs in parking lots, the main building, all floors and public halls, to provide full access to the various library facilities. It also provides a distinguished collection of Braille books and audio books, in addition to advanced devices that convert books into visual images, devices to convert texts into audio files, and other specialized devices to convert them into Braille to support the blind.