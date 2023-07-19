His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, left today, heading to the city of Jeddah to participate in the eighteenth consultative meeting of the leaders of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and the Gulf summit with the countries of Central Asia, which are hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Sister Saudi Arabia, and their business will be held later today.

The official delegation accompanying His Highness to the Jeddah meetings includes: His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Anwar Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Muhammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and His Excellency Muhammad Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of Foreign Affairs. State for Financial Affairs, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Chief of Protocol for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.