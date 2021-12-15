His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign for the second year, in cooperation with the federal authorities and local tourism departments.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, “Today we launched the most beautiful winter campaign in the world for the second year, with the cooperation of the federal authorities and local tourism departments as a team to consolidate the UAE One tourist destination as confirmed by the 50 Principles.

His Highness added, “The most beautiful winter campaign in the world has an internal goal in the first place… its goal is family… that our families gather in our beautiful homeland… that families from Dubai and Abu Dhabi enjoy the beauty of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah… and that families from the rest of the Emirates spend the most beautiful times in the facilities of Abu Dhabi.” And Dubai World Tourism…we want everyone to enjoy the Emirates.”

Mohammed bin Rashid: Today we launched a campaign #The most beautiful winter in the world For the second year, with the cooperation of the federal authorities and the local tourism departments, as one team, to consolidate the UAE as a single tourist destination, as confirmed by the Fifty Principles. pic.twitter.com/JxWldN7FVA – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) December 15, 2021

Mohammed bin Rashid: The campaign for the most beautiful winter in the world has an internal goal in the first place. Its goal is family. That our families gather in our beautiful homeland. That families from Dubai and Abu Dhabi enjoy the beauty of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. And that families from the rest of the Emirates spend the most beautiful times in Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s international tourist facilities. We want everyone to enjoy the Emirates pic.twitter.com/7H5qfExhSu – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) December 15, 2021



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

