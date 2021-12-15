Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the winter of the UAE is beautiful, similar to the beauty of the spirit of the people of the Emirates, and that the most beautiful winter in the world is in the most beautiful country in the world and among the best people in the world .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the social networking site “Twitter”, said: “Today we launched the campaign (The Most Beautiful Winter in the World) for the second year, with the cooperation of the federal authorities and local tourism departments as one team to consolidate the UAE as a single tourist destination, as confirmed by the fifty principles.”

His Highness added: “The most beautiful winter campaign in the world has an internal goal in the first place… its goal is family… that our families gather in our beautiful homeland… that families from Dubai and Abu Dhabi enjoy the beauty of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah… and that families from the rest of the Emirates spend the most beautiful times in the facilities of Abu Dhabi.” And Dubai World Tourism.. We want everyone to enjoy the Emirates.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “The UAE is the fastest growing tourist destination in the world. And in the seven emirates, the beauty of history, geography, nature, architecture, society, place and man.”

This came during His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s announcement of the launch of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, in its second expanded version, which this year will include both domestic and foreign tourism to the country, in a special event held at Expo 2020 Dubai. In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The event was also attended by His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, in addition to a number of ministers and officials from various tourism authorities and federal entities in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum called on everyone from inside and outside the UAE to participate in the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign and interact with it on their social platforms, saying: “The country’s archaeological sites, cultural stations, heritage monuments and natural reserves provide an integrated human experience.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum concluded by saying: “The cooperation of the authorities responsible for the tourism sector at the local and federal levels has resulted in a tourism sector that is among the fastest recovering and the most attractive in the world. We have a unified tourist identity and we are working as one team to consolidate the UAE’s tourism position globally.”

The “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, implemented by the UAE Government Media Office in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and various bodies concerned with tourism, culture and heritage, will run from December 15, 2021 until the end of January 2022, to be the largest campaign of its kind highlighting various domestic tourism options in various parts of the world. The Emirates, and introduces tourists and visitors from all over the world to the mild winter of the Emirates, and all the elements of attraction that the state provides to its visitors, from individuals, families and tourist groups, to spend a unique vacation, during which they can enjoy the warm and refreshing climate in the country in this season, and visit the most important landmarks Emirates recreational, cultural and natural, and the practice of the most enjoyable outdoor activities.

Open invitation to all

This year’s “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign constitutes an open invitation to all residents and visitors of the country to capture their most beautiful experiences, adventures and fun moments in various parts of the Emirates and in all its activities, and share them through digital platforms, social media, instant messaging, and publishing inspiring content from photos and videos that highlight the most beautiful in the country From tourism and entertainment experiences, cultural events and enjoyable adventures in a safe global tourist environment, confirmed by the UAE solutions, the first in the Arab world and the second globally in the list of the most flexible countries in dealing with and responding to the “Covid-19” pandemic, within the “Resilience to Dealing with Epidemics 2021” index, issued by the “Resilience to Epidemics 2021” Foundation. Consumer Choice”.

The campaign also opens the door for influencers and celebrities from the country, the Arab region and the world to join the campaign and introduce from their platforms, which are followed by millions, the most prominent tourist attractions that characterize the UAE.

The most important human element

This year’s edition of the World’s Most Beautiful Winter campaign celebrates in particular the human element, which constitutes the first, most prominent and most important factor in establishing the position of any country as a desired and desired global tourist destination, which is embodied in the safety levels in the country, which are among the highest in the world, as well as the feelings of brotherhood and welcome And the values ​​of tolerance, inclusion, respect for pluralism and diversity felt by everyone who visits the country, starting from the airports and land and sea ports, and ending with the interaction of ordinary people on the street, and the good reception that makes every tourist feel reassured and happy as he is welcome wherever he goes and anywhere in the country.

locally and globally

The “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign highlights the most beautiful things that the UAE offers in all its regions to tourists from the country’s residents and visitors, as a continuation of the first edition of the campaign, which last year constituted the first unified campaign for internal tourism in the Emirates.

The campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” is expanding this year to include two levels, locally and globally, and presents the most important tourist and entertainment destinations in the country, and introduces the local and global audience to its nature, culture, heritage, history, architecture and landmarks. Cultural activities, recreational and sports events in each region of the country. The campaign is also accompanied by the provision of many exclusive promotions for the campaign by tourist establishments, hotels, shops and restaurants.

Attractive elements

The UAE, especially in the warm and mild winter, has many distinct attractions that make it a unique and enjoyable tourist, entertainment, cultural, natural and human experience. The winter, which extends from December to February, is characterized by mild spring weather, which is a dream and a haven for tourists who experience very cold winters, and are looking for a tourist destination equipped with the latest services and all tourist options welcome everyone.

in numbers

In the first half of 2021, the tourism sector in the UAE achieved occupancy rates in hotel and tourism establishments of 62%, outperforming the UAE over the top 10 tourist destinations in the world, such as China, which achieved an average of 54%, the United States (45%), and Mexico (38%). Britain (37%), Turkey (36%), France (33%), Spain (28%), Italy (25%), Thailand (19%) and Germany (18%).

In the first half of 2021, hotel and tourist establishments attracted about 8.3 million guests, a growth of 15% compared to the first half of last year. During the same comparison period, the number of hotel nights spent by guests amounted to about 35 million nights, a growth of 30%, and the average guest stay increased to 4.1 nights, with a growth of 12.5%. This was accompanied by a 31% growth in hotel establishments’ revenues, to reach 11.3 billion dirhams. The share of domestic tourism reached more than 30% of the total guests of hotel establishments.

The global data website Statista expects the UAE to attract more than 31 million tourists annually by 2025, and the same source expects the travel and tourism sector to contribute 280.6 billion dirhams to the UAE’s GDP by 2028.

Supporting the country’s position in tourism

The “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign supports the advanced tourist position that the UAE occupies on the list of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world, and also contributes to achieving the goals of the UAE’s domestic tourism strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum last year in order to Building a comprehensive integrated tourism system at the state level to organize local tourism, in cooperation with the various bodies and institutions concerned with the tourism, heritage and entertainment sector in the country, enhancing the role of domestic tourism in the national economy, and building a unified tourism identity consistent with the objectives of the state’s visual media identity, and achieving the maximum degree of integration and coordination Common between the various bodies and institutions operating in the tourism sector.

coordination and integration

The campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” unites all tourism and promotional efforts and initiatives in the UAE, in coordination and integration with various institutions and relevant authorities, locally and federally, to activate internal tourism throughout the country, as well as external tourism to attract tourists from all over the world, especially from countries experiencing severe winters. The campaign is for all entities and institutions working within the tourism sector in the country to design and present a competitive, distinct and diversified tourism product that meets the various expectations and interests of internal and external tourists.

The campaign also highlights the most important natural, cultural, heritage, historical and urban areas in the country and the various activities that can be practiced, in addition to highlighting the elements of the Emirates that make it an attractive environment for all types of tourism.

It highlights the privacy of the tourism experience in each of the seven emirates of the country, and promotes its different and unique advantages and components, and highlights the most important natural, heritage and historical landmarks, modern and modern edifices that it enjoys, and the recreational events and cultural and community activities that it provides under the umbrella of the unified tourism identity.

The campaign focuses on the humanitarian aspect and the hospitable nature of the Emirati society, which is characterized by generosity and tolerance, so that the visitor, from anywhere in the world, feels at home, and the campaign encourages people in the UAE to actively participate in it from various groups, from ordinary individuals, athletes, media and influencers. On social media, artists and intellectuals share their stories, experiences, adventures and discoveries by posting photos and videos on various digital platforms and social networking sites.

The first version in numbers

The first edition last year constituted the first unified campaign for internal tourism at the level of the UAE, and it lasted for 45 days, in which all tourism authorities in the country participated, and in coordination of the Ministry of Economy, and targeted various segments of society from citizens, residents and visitors, and encouraged internal tourism in the regions and emirates of the country as a whole. as one destination.

Last year’s “The Most Beautiful Winter Campaign in the World” achieved record success on various levels. The campaign has generated more than 500 million views from around the world for its diverse campaign content. Last year, the campaign recorded 950,000 tourists in one month, and achieved one billion dirhams in revenue within one month.

The campaign this year also contributes to supporting the vital tourism sector to consolidate the pillars of a diversified and sustainable economy, and to enhance the sector’s position among the most resilient globally, the fastest recovering and least affected by the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, as the number of domestic tourists increased to 8.9 million guests from the beginning of 2021 until The end of October compared to 6.2 million guests for the same period last year.

Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi during the launch of the campaign

Unique ingredients

One of the country’s unique tourism components is a huge diversity of tourism activities that include, but are not limited to, ecological and sustainable tourism that allows visitors from all over the world to enjoy visiting natural sites such as reserves, oases, mountains, beaches and islands that celebrate biodiversity, preserve rare species and protect the vegetation cover that struggles Climate change, desert tourism that includes safari trips, sand boarding and searching for oases hidden in the depths of the deserts among giant sand dunes, beach tourism, including options for beach and water sports and free diving, and mountain tourism that includes hiking activities between mountains and valleys, mountain biking and rock climbing and cracks.

In addition to adventure tourism with its diverse activities, which include deep diving, parachute jumping, paragliding, and other exciting, daring and challenging sports, tourists in the country can choose from a diverse package that includes cultural and heritage tourism by visiting many historical and heritage sites and various museums, and tourism for major festivals and celebrations, as in “Expo 2020”, artistic, musical and entertainment events in the country, and shopping tourism. During the mild winter season, all the elements of conference tourism and major events for various sectors are available in the country, in addition to health tourism and hospitalization options.