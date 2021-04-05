His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, launched this morning the new strategic program of the Emirates Development Bank.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official Twitter account: “We launched the new strategic program of the Emirates Development Bank … a financing portfolio worth 30 billion dirhams to stimulate a group of vital sectors with national priorities … the goal is to finance 13,500 new companies in these sectors in the coming years.”

His Highness added, “Our national economy is fine … it is progressing well … and we have assets in the state banks of more than 3000 billion dirhams to push our economy to new heights … We welcome everyone to make their dream in the United Arab Emirates … We welcome their future with us in the future country.”