His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the National Program for Behavioral Rewards, one of the behavioral rewards management initiatives at the Ministry of the Impossible, to stimulate positive behavior and invest positive energies in society and employ them in an institutional setting.

