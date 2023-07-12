His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, launched the International Program for Government Directors to qualify government administrative competencies in 30 countries around the world. His Highness said: Within the framework of knowledge and administrative cooperation with various countries and governments, we launched today the “International Program for Qualifying Government Managers” in cooperation with 30 countries around the world. Innovation and the ability to deal with future variables. His Highness added: International cooperation goes beyond economics and politics to include knowledge and management, which represents a real capital for all countries seeking to enhance their competitiveness and consolidate the sustainability of their development path.

The program, which was designed in cooperation between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development and the Government Knowledge Exchange Office, aims to enhance the ability of its members to anticipate the future in order to keep abreast of changes and respond to them, take appropriate strategic decisions, prepare for future challenges to society, and develop policies and programs that promote comprehensive and sustainable development. The International Program for Government Managers enables distinguished government competencies to obtain continuous learning opportunities to develop and improve their leadership and management skills, and to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in the world by learning the latest management concepts and tools and training them to apply them in performing their duties better, as the program allows distinguished government competencies to meet directly. With leaders and decision makers in vital sectors. The program seeks to create a network of administrative competencies around the world to exchange expertise and transfer knowledge, best practices and successful experiences, thus contributing to enriching their skills and expanding their network of professional relationships.

Anticipating the future of government work

His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Head of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, affirmed that the International Program for Government Directors is part of the knowledge exchange system with 30 countries around the world to export Emirati expertise in building government competencies. His Excellency said: The International Program for Government Directors aims to build capacities and prepare flexible and distinguished government competencies based on innovation, knowledge and future foresight.

An exceptional experience

The International Program for Government Managers, which works to enhance the skills of future foresight and leadership by influence, is characterized by the use of a group of local and international partners in the field of leadership who work to provide exceptional experience that helps in developing government performance, policies and programs effectively. The program also allows its members to contribute to strategic projects and innovative challenges. To design and develop future solutions, build professional relationships with leaders at the local and global levels, and engage in unparalleled experiences and a competencies model with a future dimension based on the latest studies in the field of leadership.

Affiliation requirements

The International Program for Government Managers requires the applicant to join it to have a strategic and future vision that he seeks to achieve, to have a key role in setting strategic features in his workplace, to supervise an important sector or lead a strategic initiative, and to be responsible for a number of outputs. The main head of his workplace, and is responsible for leading successful work teams, and the age of the candidate should not exceed 40 years, as the program receives applications for candidacy from ambitious and influential personalities, through the center’s website (www.mbrcld.ae), and the smart application MBRCLD on the Android and IOS systems.

Strategic thinking

The program aims to develop 8 key competencies: strategic foresight, global citizenship, entrepreneurial thinking, passion, commitment and value creation, diversity and inclusion, caring for people first, and curiosity and flexibility. Participants in the program learn about the latest methods of creative and strategic thinking and influential experiences that contribute to changing lifestyles and enhance the leadership journey of the participants. The program also works to instill a culture of cooperation in order to design and develop innovative future solutions and strategic projects in various sectors and ensure their sustainability.

5 courses

The program offers 5 courses that support the leadership skills and experiences of affiliates, empower cadres and provide them with the latest future tools through exchanging knowledge, experiences and development models aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable development. The main courses include: the Strategic Leadership course, which is concerned with providing associates with the appropriate skills to translate visions into successful projects and initiatives and integrated, implementable strategies, through the use of the latest methods and tools of future foresight, innovation and practical experiences, and in cooperation with global partners. The strategic leadership course also develops strategic and analytical thinking skills on community and world issues, assessing future opportunities and challenges, and promotes values ​​related to global citizenship and social responsibility. It also highlights the importance of partnership between the government and private sectors and the frameworks for strengthening it, and the means to achieve leadership and institutional sustainability in light of strategic changes. The entrepreneurial and creative leadership course is the second of the main courses, as it focuses on spreading the culture of innovation, enhancing creative thinking skills, generating ideas to achieve competitiveness and leadership in leadership, and creating a supportive environment for innovation using the latest tools of innovation and design thinking. The course develops associates’ skills in analysis and evaluation, dealing with global trends, adapting to challenges and pressures, and the ability to make decisions in a timely manner to ensure continuous development and success. The third major course, “Digital Leadership,” seeks to develop innovative digital leaders who are able to adapt to changes and challenges facing the work environment, enhance leadership and sustainability of its institutions, and raise levels of security, by supporting participants with the latest digital methods and technologies and the skills of developing digital transformation management strategies and transformation methodologies. Digital and institutional change. The “Digital Leadership” course highlights the importance of investing in the latest solutions, technology tools and artificial intelligence, and ways of applying them in various sectors to make appropriate decisions and manage challenges, and to understand the role of technology in providing protection from cyber threats, marketing, advertising, and managing customer relations. The leadership courses include two courses: the art of dealing with the media, public diplomacy and international relations, where the first course focuses on the media presence and dealing with the media outlets and platforms of the affiliates by defining the objectives of communication, maintaining credibility and transparency in discourse, media visibility and developing public performance. The second course among the leadership courses focuses on enhancing the role of public diplomacy in the context of international crises and developments, how to deal with them, searching for sustainable solutions, developing the ability to cooperate internationally and work with multicultural teams, and reviewing the most important global issues such as climate change, migration and terrorism and analyzing their impact on International relations, in addition to developing negotiation and effective communication skills in the context of diplomacy.

Field tours

During the program, the associates work on developing transformative projects to turn challenges into opportunities and make a positive and sustainable impact on priority sectors in their countries. The program organizes field visits for its members to international events and activities to learn about the best Emirati practices in various sectors, whether in sustainable energy, financial markets, infrastructure, national industry, space and logistics, economy, digital transformation, and others. The program also organizes dialogue meetings with leaders and decision-makers in vital sectors, to enhance opportunities to develop the talents of the associates and their leadership capabilities. Achievements.

Graduating creative leaders

It is noteworthy that the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development contributed to the graduation of more than 800 leaders in several sectors, as it works to develop leaders who are creative and pioneering in various fields and who are able to harness the full potential of human capital. The center offers specialized programs for preparing leaders in the government and private sectors at the level of all administrative and technical leadership classes and professional specializations. It supervises the design of high-quality programs that graduate qualified leaders with certificates of academic and professional value to provide opportunities for continuity of education and vocational training in all fields. In designing its programs, the Center is based on the leadership model of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, according to basic elements, which are personal development, the allocation of a global mentor for applied projects, training on the leadership recipe for the position, and support for the achievement of new strategic directions, as it seeks to build and develop Emirati leaders at all levels who can Achieving Dubai’s ambitious vision and contributing to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading city in the world and providing development programs that are in line with leadership requirements, by providing graduates with new leadership skills and building a global competencies system that can provide exceptional programs that contribute to shaping the future.