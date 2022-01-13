His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today launched the Infinity Bridge from Dubai.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “The Infinity Bridge is a new global engineering, artistic and architectural masterpiece. We launched it today from Dubai. Our bridges are towards the future. Our ambitions are endless.”



