Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, launched the hashtag “# Ramadan flashes”, on the account of His Highness on “Instagram”, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness said in a video of him while performing the Umrah, which he published through the tag, including poetic verses, that the lamps of Mecca are nothing but divine light, and that the spirituality of the place makes you feel as if angels surround the worshipers.

His Highness said in the tape:

I prostrate in Your name a high-ranking god

O one person, a look from you enriches me

And prostrate to the glory of your majesty my mortal body

And I took off the Glory of the Kings, and my hands shook

I longed long and the voice of truth called me

And I followed the voice in a whisper calling to me

You get a courier to Mecca boujdani

O Malik, King with mercy, meet me

The lamps of Mecca were a divine light

As if the angel surrounded him with worshipers