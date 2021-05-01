His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, was launched in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai The first phase of the “Food Technology Valley” project, whose goal is to triple Dubai’s food production, as it represents a modern, integrated city that integrates the concepts of integrated food management into its activities and seeks to attract creative and young minds to chart the future of food, and the city’s vision is to become this project The pioneer of its kind in the region, to be the brand and the first reference for the sustainability of food management systems at the regional and global levels.

Vice President of the State: – “Food and medicine are strategic industries for a more secure, sustainable and prosperous future for our future generations.” – “(Food Technology Valley) is one project within a group of water, agricultural and food projects, within the national food security strategy.”

The launch of the Food Technology Valley project comes in its first phase, in cooperation between the Ministry of Food and Water Security and “wasl properties”, to explore the optimal planning for future smart cities and communities, ensure their food sufficiency, support a diversified economy based on knowledge and innovation, and achieve the goals of the food security strategy, with higher implementation Sustainability standards, and employing the latest technology, so that it is a leading global center for food security based on innovation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “(Food Technology Valley) is one project within a group of the country’s water, agricultural and food projects, within the national food security strategy,” pointing out that: “Food and medicine are strategic industries for a more secure, sustainable and prosperous future for our generations. Coming ».

The launch of the first phase of the “Food Technology Valley” project was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme Chair of the Emirates Airlines Group, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and Minister of Council Affairs Ministers, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Maryam Bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Ceremony Head of the Vice President and Prime Minister, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, and CEO of “Wasl Properties” Group, Hisham Al Qasim.

The project aims, in its first phase, to provide the elements of urban planning and integrated urban development with a variety of activities, for food management based on an innovation approach.

100 billion dirhams annually is the volume of the UAE food trade His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, yesterday, wrote a tweet on Twitter, in which he said: “We have launched, with the grace of God, a new development project in Dubai … Food Technology Valley – the first stage … a new city, one of the Dubai’s specialized cities .. will embrace companies Specialized agriculture and food, and it will include a research center, corporate headquarters, logistical warehouses, areas for vertical and water agriculture, etc. .. The volume of our food trade exceeds 100 billion dirhams annually, we are a global logistical forum for food trade, and we will work to develop a new working environment for this type of companies to develop agricultural technologies New and entrenches our future food security ».

It also aims to develop local production of high-value and competitive foods, in addition to building a modern city that exports knowledge about advanced food systems to the world. The project includes vertical farms, a center for logistics systems, another for research and development, and a shopping area.

Many international companies have expressed their interest in starting immediately within the new area, which focuses on hydroponics and aerobics, and operates according to green circular economy systems, to bring together agricultural companies, investors, research and development.

The project can produce more than 300 types of agricultural products in the new area.

The Food Technology Valley is an integrated economic zone that attracts owners of new creative ideas in the field of providing food for the future, and entrepreneurs aspiring to replace new global patterns in the field of smart food production. The project also represents a global destination and a meeting point for the exchange of experiences in all disciplines of future food among emerging projects. Promising, dynamic small and medium enterprises, and international companies specializing in innovative food industries, their integrated supply chains, and their advanced logistics services.

The project is based on basic principles that include providing legislative and regulatory flexibility for the food industry, activating cooperation and access to markets, providing immediate and integrated services to companies, institutes and development projects in the city, providing competitive prices for infrastructure facilities, and making use of global trade lines and international cooperation to achieve the desired successes. Food Technology Valley »in addressing many challenges, most notably the weak adoption of modern agricultural technology, the lack of expertise and skilled labor in the agricultural field, and the weak competitiveness of the local product.

The Food Technology Valley project supports the development of the use of technology and research in the agricultural sector to produce food, and it also encourages trends to accelerate self-sufficiency in many fresh food products, in cities and societies of the future, by developing smart technologies that save spaces and rationalize irrigation and the use of fertilizers, such as vertical farming. And watery.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment for the year 2019, there are more than 177 developed farms in the UAE, which use the latest irrigation and production methods, and specialize in hydroponics, while more than 100 institutions throughout the country are active in the field of organic agriculture, which contributes to saving The country’s needs for vegetables and fresh products throughout the year, instead of being limited to seasonal farming.

The Food Technology Valley project strengthens the position of the UAE as a global destination for the food industry, innovation and development of its production technologies, as it includes more than 500 factories and facilities specializing in food production, serving local and regional markets, and exporting to various parts of the world.

The project constitutes an integrated economic zone, a qualitative addition to the system that supports the quality of food and agricultural products in the UAE, which has developed more than 1,250 legislations, laws and a standard framework to enhance the safety of production, storage and transportation in this vital sector.

The UAE includes huge investments in the food and beverage sector exceeding 62 billion dirhams. The “Food Technology Valley” project is expected to attract bold new local and global investments, in promising projects that contribute to diversifying the national economy, enhancing sources of income, developing supply chains and logistics services. By providing a global meeting point for the food industry and associated innovative services and technologies.

The Food Technology Valley project is completed through the fourth region in it, which is dedicated to advanced logistics systems, as it includes the Future Stores Project of the fourth generation 4.0, in addition to providing quality logistics services from smart food stores, including the latest storage and food preservation technologies, based on automation.

Within the project, the advanced logistics systems area constitutes a center for innovation in smart logistics services in the field of food. It includes smart systems for storing food, sorting, transporting and distributing its various products, according to a smart global system that uses technologies such as blockchain and big data analysis, to ensure the efficiency of supply chains. And the continuity of its work, and for the transportation of food, the extent of its quality, its origin, its components and the methods of its manufacture, storage and delivery are known.

The new project strengthens the UAE’s efforts and plans that foresee the future and make it for future generations and the next 50 years, as it celebrates this year the golden jubilee of establishing its federation.

The project also supports thoughtful future strategies that enhance the readiness of the UAE, and its field and logistical capabilities to provide for all its needs, foremost among which is food in preparation for all circumstances and emergencies.

The project is a comprehensive strategic initiative that supports the endeavors of the UAE and its ambition to be among the top 10 countries in the 2021 World Food Index.

Research and Development Center

The project includes vertical farms, a logistics center, a research and development center, and a shopping area. Many international companies have expressed interest in starting work immediately within the Food Technology Valley project.

The third region includes a “Research and Development Center”, where a global center for research and development and specialized applied research will be established to support food establishments, in addition to providing a professional training center specializing in food research.

The center will explore agricultural robotics techniques, the characteristics of drought tolerant crops, the nutritional benefits of algae and protein alternatives, as well as the opportunities for integrating 3D printing into the field of food production and its various processes.

Within the Food Technology Valley, the “Research and Development Center” will study important future topics to enhance global food security, such as artificial intelligence techniques to monitor crop growth, monitor agricultural pests, climate changes and environmental impacts, successful mechanisms for saline agriculture, genomics in the nutrition sector, and uses. Available for vehicles and drones in agriculture and food production, as well as robotic harvesting technologies.

Food innovation

The second region (food innovation incubators) will adopt innovative, distinct and promising ideas, and support projects and emerging companies by providing a supportive environment and an integrated vital system, an incubator for entrepreneurs and owners of new ideas in the field of future food.

The region includes a factory to create new food recipes, and it will also contain the second generation of eco-friendly restaurants project, which is the first of its kind in the world, to explore optimal formulas for the restaurants of the future that meet the highest standards of sustainability, operational and productive efficiency, rationalize the consumption of resources and avoid waste in all its forms.

Food of the future

The “Food Technology Valley” project in Dubai will be the main platform for research, development and applied research, to serve farmers and food producers in the UAE and the world. The project will address the challenges of confining food logistics services to limited companies. The “Food Technology Valley” will be a reference to keep pace with modern feeding patterns. By setting standards for future food possible with modern technology.

An integrated city

The Food Technology Valley project constitutes a new integrated city, a specialized economic zone, a leading global center for food security based on innovation, and an open space for the latest research and innovations in the field of science and technology for the production, processing and preservation of food, the development of storage, transportation and sustainability of its sources, and the sharing of reference knowledge for everything related to food. With relevant international organizations and the global scientific community.

4 specialized areas

The “Food Technology Valley” project consists of four main areas: the agricultural engineering and technology zone, the food innovation incubators, the research and development center, and the advanced logistics systems area.

The first region, the Agricultural Engineering and Technology Zone, will focus on adopting modern food and agricultural technologies. It will contain a vertical farming center that saves space and employs the latest innovations to produce abundant quantities of basic crops for smart future cities.

The Agricultural Engineering and Technology Zone will also focus on innovative projects in the fields of bioengineering, automation, robotics and artificial intelligence in the food field, as well as supporting human capital development, capacity building and developing qualified competencies in various disciplines within this vital sector.

– 300

A type of agricultural product that could be produced in the new area.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

