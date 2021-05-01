His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God preserve him, launched the Food Technology Valley project in Dubai – the first stage to be a new city from Dubai’s specialist cities that will embrace specialized agriculture and food companies.

His Highness said on his Twitter account, “We have, thank God, launched a new development project in Dubai … the Valley of Food Technology – the first stage … a new city of Dubai’s specialist cities, which will embrace specialized agriculture and food companies, and will include a research center, corporate headquarters, logistical warehouses, areas for vertical and hydroponics, etc.”

His Highness added, “The volume of our food trade exceeds 100 billion dirhams annually … We are a global logistical forum for food trade … and we will work to develop a new work environment for this type of companies to develop new agricultural technologies and consolidate our future food security.”