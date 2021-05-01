His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the “Food Technology Valley – Phase One … a new city from Dubai’s specialist cities”.

His Highness said in tweets on “Twitter”: “We have, thank God, launched a new development project in Dubai … Food Technology Valley – the first stage … a new city of Dubai’s specialized cities that will embrace specialized agriculture and food companies and will include a research center, corporate headquarters, logistical warehouses, vertical and water cultivation areas, and others. .. “

His Highness added: “The volume of our food trade exceeds 100 billion dirhams annually … We are a global logistical forum for food trade … and we will work to develop a new work environment for this type of companies to develop new agricultural technologies and consolidate our future food security.”





