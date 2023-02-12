His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, launched the fifth edition of “Creative Government Innovations”, as part of the preparatory day for the World Government Summit. 2023, whose work begins today in Dubai, and continues until February 15, as the new edition is organized under the slogan “Nature Leads the Future”, and presents experiences that keep pace with developments, and presents nine innovative initiatives and solutions developed by governments, selected from nine countries, namely: the United States USA, Serbia, Estonia, Finland, France, Sierra Leone, Chile, Colombia and the Netherlands.

His Highness was briefed on the objectives of the Creative Government Innovations Platform aimed at presenting the most prominent innovative government experiences from various countries of the world, as these innovations were selected from among 1,000 entries from 94 countries, received by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), through The Observatory of Innovation in the Government Sector. These contributions were evaluated based on three main criteria: modernity, the applicability of these innovations, in addition to the impact of innovation in addressing the challenge, and the extent to which it contributes to serving people and improving the lives of community members.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the partnership through which the organization’s Observatory of Innovation in the government sector has been working since 2016 with the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation on a series of reports on government sector innovations, which contributed to promoting a culture of innovation, spreading creative projects and new ideas through Issuing 11 reports.

The United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is keen to organize global initiatives aimed at motivating governments to participate in establishing a culture of Innovation within an integrated global process, in which governments are encouraged to showcase their innovations and success factors, and facilitate their application to serve societies.

The fifth edition of Creative Government Innovations focuses on using innovative solutions by taking advantage of natural elements, and how they contribute to strengthening national initiatives and programs that enhance the lives of individuals and contribute to the development of societies, by using the inspiration factors inherent in nature, to reimagine services and develop new infrastructure, in addition to To develop new visions for the future.

It showcases the innovations of creative governments, the “National Platform for Artificial Intelligence” developed by the Serbian government, which is based on a new strategy aimed at developing a giant device that allows students, scientists and startups to use the platform to develop artificial intelligence applications for free, so that more than 200 experts can develop products and expertise. This contributed to a qualitative increase in the Serbian information and communication technology sector by up to 50% in the number of employees since 2016, and it also turned into the largest segment in terms of net exports in the country.

And the government of Estonia created a future model that allows the population to access government services through a virtual assistant through a national campaign that is the first of its kind to involve community members in preserving their language under the slogan “Donate your words – donate your speech – donate your speech”, which depends on dealing in the Estonian language, including Contribute to the development of the virtual assistant program, and train it to recognize voice and different regional dialects in Estonia, to become more accurate, and contribute to strengthening the country’s efforts to preserve local identity in the digital world.

The innovations of creative governments are presented by the “UrbanistAI” project pioneered by the Finnish city of Jyväskylä, which allows city residents to visualize their ideas and explore possibilities for their application by relying on artificial intelligence technology, so that it enhances the participation of individuals in designing decisions of government officials, and translating these aspirations into concrete words and initiatives. The program helps to explore new solutions by enhancing human imagination using artificial intelligence.

In order to enhance the efforts of the French government to increase the clarity and impact of new laws, it adopted the Openvisca platform and the assistants of “Mezid”, through which laws of interest to the population can be issued in the form of an electronic code, which can be read digitally using free applications, and to inform the population of their rights and duties provided by the laws, and to intensify Government efforts in formulating a unified legislative model, and studying the expected impact of legal changes. More than 2,300 young French people use the OpenVisca platform on a daily basis.

It also showcases the innovations of creative governments, the electronic platform “Tritias”, developed by the Department of Buildings in Washington, D.C., which aims to reimagine the current inspection processes by facilitating the process of hiring independent building inspectors affiliated with local authorities. And to ensure that inspections are carried out on time and in an optimal manner, and to facilitate access to previous, pending, or completed inspection reports to achieve the highest levels of government transparency, which contributed to reducing the period for submitting and clearing the inspection request to only two days, after it used to take four weeks.

The Government of Sierra Leone launched the “Freetown.. Tritown” campaign, which aims to enhance the participation of residents in the city of Freetown in efforts to follow up the challenge of rising temperatures through the community initiative to plant a large number of trees.

The community chief heat officer plays a key role in ensuring that the trees are well cared for and maintained. Through the campaign, the residents create a digital record for each newly planted tree using the smart application, and receive a fee for watering, following up and caring for the weak seedlings. Since its launch, the campaign, which is an important community initiative, has been able to plant 560,000 trees, with the survival rate of trees reaching Newly planted 82%, and this model also contributed to the creation of new green jobs for more than 1000 in Sierra Leone.

With the aim of preserving the brain and protecting nerve cells, the Chilean government has adopted futuristic technologies to develop neurotechnology, to be one of the first and most pioneering countries in efforts to protect nerve cells, and to address the risks that may befall them, by proactively amending the constitution to protect mental privacy and free will, thus contributing to Protecting the identity of every person, and strengthening efforts to protect individuals from future challenges.

The Secretariat of Women’s Affairs in the Bogota Mayor’s Office of the Colombian government created the “Bogota Welfare System”, the first of its kind on the Latin American continent, aimed at providing complete care at the city level, ensuring the building of a more prosperous and equal economy, which supported the government’s efforts to restore Bogota was designed to be service-based, not just for those receiving care, but for caregivers as well. The system has helped thousands of caregivers pursue their education and earn private income, by providing more than 300,000 hours of care service.

The innovations of creative governments are presented by the “Urban Data Forest” project, which was developed by The Hague in the Netherlands in partnership with the “Grow Your Own Cloud Storage” company. The project aims to use nature to reimagine the shape of data infrastructure. The idea of ​​the project is based on the ability of the DNA of plants and trees to store 50 times more data than human DNA, if the company succeeds in developing a technology to store data within the genome of these organisms.

The UAE calls on governments to participate in establishing a culture of innovation within an integrated global process.



Selecting the innovations of the fifth edition under the slogan “Nature Leads the Future” among 1,000 entries from 94 countries around the world.