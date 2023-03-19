His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the “One Billion Meal Endowment” project for the holy month of Ramadan.

In his official account on Twitter, His Highness said: “Brothers and sisters.. pursuant to our annual custom with the onset of the holy month.. We will launch this year, God willing, the “Stopping a Billion Meals” project in the blessed month of Ramadan.. Our goal is to provide hundreds of millions of meals in a sustainable manner. For decades to come, this endowment will be an ongoing charity for the people of the Emirates and uninterrupted goodness, God willing.