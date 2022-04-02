His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Today, with God’s blessing, we are launching the Billion Meals campaign… the largest campaign to feed food and fight hunger in fifty countries around the world… Ramadan is the month of fasting in which we feel suffering.” 800 million people go to bed hungry every day.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added: In a tweet on Twitter, Saturday, “There is a real humanitarian crisis due to hunger and food security… and the campaign for one billion meals is its motto: Those who are full and their neighbor are hungry, do not believe in me. We have a billion humanitarian messages.” Nabila from the Emirates to the world.

