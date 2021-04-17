His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched yesterday at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, the National Program for Behavioral Rewards, one of the initiatives of the Behavioral Rewards Department at the Ministry of the Impossible, to support and implement the strategic framework and the national (UAE) model for rewards. Behaviorism, and the first program in the science of behavior, with basic foundations: the homeland, society and family.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has assigned the team His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to lead the Behavioral Rewards Management Team within the tasks of the Ministry of the Impossible to work on a national methodology to activate and motivate positive behavior as an approved mechanism in the country. Work on the strategic framework and the national model for behavioral rewards, which was adopted by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the launch of the National Program for Behavioral Rewards as the first comprehensive program that includes the axes of positive behavioral life and society. It is run in cooperation with Fazaa and a number of partners in the private sector.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that positive citizenship is an important and indispensable element for building societies and developed countries, as it is the main factor in ensuring the strength of the societal fabric in the face of various challenges, pointing out that “the original Emirati values ​​were and are still the bulwark. For the community ».

His Highness added: “Encouraging positive behavior contributes to improving the quality of life and achieving happiness for society. Our inherent values ​​have always been a hallmark of the Emirati personality.”

His Highness honored the graduates of the first batch of the Professional Diploma in Behavioral Economics, one of the program’s initiatives, with the participation of 30 affiliates from various ministries and federal and local authorities in the country to qualify the participants and develop their skills in analyzing and motivating positive behavior, leading to raising the level of behavioral readiness in society and government. .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today, I witnessed the graduation of the first batch of the Professional Diploma Program in Behavioral Economics … young men and women with new and innovative ideas to enhance the concepts of positive behavior.”

His Highness affirmed his confidence in the graduates ’ability to serve the entities and bodies to which they belong, which in turn reflects positively on society through the knowledge and experiences they have acquired throughout the program period, so that they become the first building block for launching initiatives and building projects that apply the concept of positive behavioral change for members of society in all fields.

His Highness also launched the smart application for the “Fazaa” behavioral rewards program, to be a technical supportive tool for making the most of the program, as the application facilitates easy and easy access to community groups, and is consistent with the strategic goals of enhancing the quality of life for the Emirati community.

Behavioral Rewards Program

“Fazaa” is one of the pioneering initiatives launched by the UAE government within the strategic framework and the national model for behavioral rewards, with the aim of promoting positive community behavior and encouraging it to be a way of life, in a way that reflects the authentic spirit of the Emirati society and its cultural heritage, as it includes continuous initiatives that reward positive community behavior in a practical way, in a way that it touches People, and it reflects positively on the march of the civilizational renaissance witnessed by the Emirates and reinforces its path of excellence and leadership.

The initiatives and projects that were launched and distributed on the tracks of the Behavioral Rewards Program axes constitute an integrated system of incentives that reinforce positive behaviors in all aspects of life, and contribute to building awareness of a society that realizes its responsibility and contributes to the true construction of the Emirati society.

A ‘new virtual currency’

The National Program for Behavioral Rewards witnessed the launch of five axes that act as a “new virtual currency”, with the aim of stimulating positive behavior and investing positive energies in society and employing them in an institutional framework, by targeting the five main axes related to society, which are: healthy nutrition, a healthy life, and volunteer work. And commitment to laws and legislation, and an economy of knowledge and empowerment.

3 initiatives

The National Behavioral Rewards Program included launching multiple initiatives that stimulate positive behavior in society.

Among them are three initiatives, the first: The “Diploma in Virtual Behavioral Economics” initiative, which is the first training program for behavioral economics, in cooperation with the most prestigious universities and international scientific institutions, in addition to the National Program for Behavioral Rewards – Fazaa, which provides rewards for positive behavior.

As for the second, it is the “Fazaa healthy food basket”, which aims to encourage the adoption of healthy nutritional behavior among community members, introducing high value food products, as well as educating society about the benefits of adopting a lifestyle that ensures a healthy balance.

The basket consists of 15 healthy food products that meet the needs of a family of two people for a period of one month, while the “Fazah of Pride of the Nation” initiative, in cooperation with the Office of Pride of the Nation, aims to facilitate the access of front-line workers to discounts and special offers.

The third initiative is to encourage Emiratisation in the private sector and entrepreneurship. The silver “Fazaa” card is granted to citizens in the private sector and entrepreneurs, to take advantage of the advantages it offers, with the aim of encouraging them and improving the indicators of Emiratisation in the sector.

The core of positive behavior

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed the graduation of the first batch of the professional diploma program in behavioral economics, which included 30 associates from those involved in implementing the behavioral rewards program from various ministries and federal and local authorities in the country, and within the first diploma for workers in government agencies, they can Become a nucleus for building projects that apply the concept of positive behavioral change for members of society in all fields.

The academic educational program is part of initiatives that come in the context of an integrated national work, in order to achieve the objectives of the strategic framework and the national model for behavioral rewards, and it is linked to one of the main axes of the program, which relates to the knowledge economy and empowerment, and its vital role in developing social responsibility, empowering the capabilities of government employees, and encouraging creativity in This vital field, through scientific foundations and sustainable plans.

The diploma aims to enhance the concepts of positive behavior in all areas of life, by identifying related and interpreting models of behavior, acquiring the capabilities and skills necessary to analyze and stimulate positive behavior in society, and support decision-making in developing public policies that promote positive behavior in the country, in a way that contributes to supporting government agencies. With human competencies specialized in the behavioral field to face future challenges, and support government action by enhancing the country’s competitiveness globally.

The best international practices were taken into account in designing the program, and selecting the best universities and specialized international institutes for its implementation, and through cooperation with the Bute College of Business at the University of Chicago in the United States of America, the Behavioral Insight Institute in the United Kingdom, and the Center for Behavior Experts in Denmark.

The diploma included topics carefully selected to fit the requirements of the program, over a full year of training, focused on the basics of behavioral economics and its applications, the skills to monitor, analyze and predict human behavior, the skills to modify, direct and control behavior, and the development of procedures and policies that support positive behavior and the quality of life. The diploma’s affiliates develop solutions and present joint behavioral projects between various ministries and agencies, commensurate with the Emirati community and the axes of the national program, and have been evaluated by the best specialists in this field.

Smart application

The application comes within the framework of the keenness to spread the benefit of the National Program for Behavioral Rewards, its ease of access to society, and the delivery of its basic messages related to positive behavior support in the five main axes, in accordance with the highest international standards, and is characterized by a number of characteristics that enable the user to easily register and obtain all the privileges that It is provided by the application, where the process of entering the application is done through linking with the Federal Identity Authority, so that the participant’s data appears automatically upon adding his ID number, and entering the OTP code.

More than 110 partners have been contracted in various emirates, and their data has been uploaded to the application, so that the participant can access the partners’ page and choose the appropriate partner.

A feature of watching promotional and marketing videos has also been added to raise awareness and reinforce behavior among individuals, and a call center has been designated, working throughout the week, in both Arabic and English, to answer customer and partner inquiries.

90 behaviors

The strategic framework and the national model for behavioral rewards is a qualitative initiative based on the outputs and concepts of behavioral science, to spread positive behaviors among various individuals and groups of society, with the aim of enhancing the quality of life and promoting the comprehensive development in the country. Through the strategic framework, more than 90 behaviors can be worked through, and by focusing on students, youth, family, senior citizens, people of determination, businessmen and women, and workers in various sectors.

