His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 100 million meals campaign, which is the largest campaign of its kind to feed food and distribute 100 million meals in 20 countries in the region, according to a tweet His Highness posted on his account In “Twitter”, he said: “Brothers and sisters … the Covid pandemic has pushed many peoples to unprecedented living challenges … There are 52 million people threatened with hunger just 4 hours away from us … We are launching today a campaign of 100 million meals … the largest campaign of its kind. To feed food and distribute 100 million meals in 20 countries in the region http://100millionmeals.ae “.

Samoua added in another tweet: “We will work with humanitarian societies, companies, businessmen and philanthropists in the UAE to send 100 million messages of goodness and love to the needy and the poor in the month of goodness .. Feeding food is the best thing that we are close to in the month of fasting … and our country is preserved with this good that you offer http : //100millionmeals.ae ‘.





