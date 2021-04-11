His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, launched the 100 million meals campaign, which is the largest campaign of its kind to feed food and distribute 100 million meals in 20 countries in the region.

His Highness said on Twitter: “Brothers and sisters … the Covid pandemic has pushed many peoples to unprecedented living challenges … There are 52 million people threatened with hunger just 4 hours away from us … We are launching today a 100 million meals campaign … the largest campaign of its kind to feed food. And distribution of 100 million meals in 20 countries in the region http://100millionmeals.ae “.

His Highness added: “We will work with humanitarian associations, companies, businessmen and philanthropists in the UAE to send 100 million messages of goodness and love to the needy and the poor in the month of goodness … Feeding food is the best thing that we are close to in the month of fasting … and our country is preserved with this good.”