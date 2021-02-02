His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God preserve him, chaired a meeting of the Dubai Executive Council, during which he launched the platform http://invest.dubai.ae.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter, today: “I chaired a meeting of the Executive Council in Dubai, during which we launched the http://invest.dubai.ae platform … a unified digital window for 2000 commercial activities that unify operations and complete all transactions and link the various local authorities. And the Federal and Banking Commission to start business in Dubai … 20 agencies … 4 months and 80,000 hours of work … Thank you to the work team. “