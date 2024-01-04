His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today launched “Dubai Social Agenda 33” until the year 2033, under the slogan “The family is the foundation of the nation,” with the aim of forming stable families and preparing generations confident in their abilities. .. She is committed to her identity and is ready for the future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's launch of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 comes in line with His Highness's habit of unveiling promising national projects and programs on the fourth of January every year, coinciding with the occasion of His Highness assuming the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Brothers and sisters, in keeping with our annual habit of launching promising national projects and programs on the fourth of January of each year, today we announce the launch of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which is our plan for the Dubai community for the next ten years.”

In the coming years… its slogan is “The family is the foundation of the nation”… and its budget is 208 billion dirhams over the next ten years… and its goal is to provide citizen families in Dubai… housing… a standard of living… identity and values… social cohesion… health care… and skills development. The future lies in our coming generations.”

His Highness continued: “Our goal is to double the number of national families within a decade… and provide residential neighborhoods with the best living conditions for them in the world… and provide community protection for our generations from unhealthy ideas and practices that could threaten family stability and cohesion.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “The social agenda has clear goals… approved programs… and allocated budgets… and my sons Hamdan, Maktoum, Ahmed and their brothers will follow it… they are the people who care most about the large Dubai family in which they grew up and loved… and are bound by ties to it.” “Love, affection and blood.”

His Highness said: “The nation is not numbers and structures. The nation is a family and a human being. My message to all officials is that our priority in the coming period is the family to protect, empower, develop and cohesion. We ask God to grant us success in serving the country and the people.”

The Dubai Social Agenda 33 integrates with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda 33, as it aims to establish the foundations of sustainable social development and provide services that relate to the direct lives of individuals, such as health, housing, education, culture, sports, and community development, in a way that meets the aspirations of the Dubai community and responds to its ambitions.

Innovative programs

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, stressed that caring for the citizen and enhancing his levels of well-being and family stability are our top priorities, which translates the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the UAE. The Council of Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his directives to consider the citizen first, second and third.

His Highness said: “Dubai Social Agenda 33 will be our map to achieve what Dubai aspires to in levels of family happiness and cohesion, providing the highest standards in housing, health care, and reaching the building of the educational system most capable of meeting Dubai’s future ambitions, and fortifying its achievement with a more tolerant society.” And adherence to national identity.”

Investing in people

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said: “The objectives of the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” are integrated with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, in a way that embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for sustainable development, and His Highness’s interest in investing in

Human”.

His Highness stressed that the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” budget, amounting to 208 billion dirhams until the year 2033, will contribute to achieving qualitative leaps in the areas of work and developing the individual capabilities and initiatives of every citizen. His Highness added: “The Dubai Social Agenda is characterized by balance in its goals and fields, and its inclusion of various aspects.” Life in Dubai, and its interest in everything that concerns the citizen, present and future.”

Promoting the development process

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, stressed that “Dubai Social Agenda 33” translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, by harnessing All the capabilities to achieve the best quality of life for citizens in Dubai, as they are the focus of the emirate’s strategic plans.

His Highness said: “The ambitious goals and objectives that the Dubai Social Agenda 33 seeks to achieve will reflect positively on enhancing the comprehensive development process in the Emirate of Dubai, in a way that contributes to building the future that the citizen wants and aspires to, and in a way that enhances Dubai’s position as a preferred city for living and working in the world.” .

5 goals

“Dubai Social Agenda 33” aspires to achieve five goals, the first of which is to achieve the happiest, most interconnected and tolerant families that adhere to national values ​​and identity, as it aims to empower the citizens of Dubai and raise their productivity and economic contribution in order to achieve their self-sufficiency and financial independence, in addition to ensuring family and social stability for Emiratis, and focusing To raise natural growth rates, by supporting the family and meeting its aspirations, while working to preserve constants and values, and strengthen the national identity, characteristics and Emirati culture.

The second goal focuses on the most efficient and high-quality health system that keeps pace with the best international standards, by promoting healthy lifestyles (such as physical activity, proper nutrition, and mental health), and developing the quality of health, preventive, and comprehensive health services (physical and psychological) at an acceptable cost.

The third goal of “Dubai Social Agenda 33” seeks to make the educational system more capable of keeping pace with Dubai's future ambitions and enhancing its human capital, as it aims to develop a distinguished educational system that advances education at all levels by focusing on raising quality, acceptable cost, and ensuring the availability of educational platforms and alternatives. Diverse, providing students with diverse skills and abilities for the future.

The fourth goal focused on the most effective and proactive social system in protection, care and empowerment, by developing a model that enhances protection, social care and equal opportunities for all segments of society.

Including the groups most vulnerable to harm, and protecting them from economic and social risks by developing an environment that enhances community and humanitarian work, and individual and institutional volunteerism.

The fifth goal of “Dubai Social Agenda 33” aims to develop the city with its optimal living experience, housing services, cultural mobility, and sports activity, as it works to develop a housing system that is available and appropriate for all segments of society, and to develop a system that achieves competitiveness in culture and arts and stimulates effective participation by all segments of society. Enhancing the infrastructure and leading services to discover and develop sports talent, and encouraging sports for all segments of society, in a way that supports the advancement of the sports sector. The Dubai Social Agenda until the year 2033 also seeks, through this goal, to highlight the value of the national cultural, architectural, and environmental heritage locally and internationally.

Two main axes

Dubai's efforts to invest in the human element were reflected in the total government support allocated to implement the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” and achieve its goals. Total support for implementing the agenda by 2033 will reach 208 billion dirhams, an increase of more than twice the budget of the previous decade.

The Dubai Social Agenda 33 focuses on two main axes. The first is the health axis, as government support directed to this axis has increased to the equivalent of 1.8 times the budget of the past decade, from 66 billion dirhams between 2014 and 2023, to 120 billion dirhams during the next decade.

The Emirate of Dubai gives top priority to developing the health sector, so that it is among the best in the world, as it seeks to enhance its capabilities to face all future challenges by developing the infrastructure of hospitals and medical centers and qualifying national human cadres capable of leading it in a way that enhances the quality of life and keeps pace with the aspirations of Dubai residents and is in line with… With Dubai's ambitious development plans that place human health, well-being and happiness as a strategic goal.

Community development is the second main axis in the government support budget to be provided to implement the Dubai Social Agenda, as the government support provided for this axis has increased to the equivalent of 3.4 times the budget of the previous decade, from 26 billion dirhams between 2014 and 2023, to 88 billion dirhams during the next decade. .

The community development axis includes a number of different sectors that aim to consolidate the quality of life of citizens and residents and achieve their social well-being. Support for this axis is directed to the education sector, supporting citizens, social entities, culture and arts, housing citizens and the sports sector.

The Dubai Social Agenda 33 paid great attention to supporting citizens, as 26 billion dirhams were allocated to this axis. This comes within the framework of Dubai’s efforts to harness all capabilities and all development programs and plans, for the good of the citizen and to enhance his family stability and reassurance about his present and future, and in line with The system of societal well-being and quality of life that Dubai is keen to establish and consolidate for its citizens.

The Dubai Social Agenda also allocated 33, 21.9 billion dirhams to support social agencies, as the agenda seeks to develop community development frameworks in the emirate, raise the standards of social services, enhance cohesion between all segments of society, enhance citizens’ awareness of national identity, and activate the role of citizens in society.

Dubai Social Agenda 33 includes ambitious housing plans, allocating 14.5 billion dirhams to support housing for citizens in the emirate, through the development of integrated residential complexes that contribute to building Dubai’s future neighborhoods.

Education receives special attention from the Dubai Social Agenda 33, where 13 billion dirhams have been allocated to support the education sector in Dubai, through developing a sustainable educational system and an incubator environment in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation that supports students’ scholastic and academic abilities in order to reach the best levels of future skills and keep up with them. Future trends in the labor market, ensuring the training of a generation open to the experiences of developed countries that will go global with confidence.

The Dubai Social Agenda 33 attaches great importance to supporting the culture and arts sector, as it allocated 6.4 billion dirhams to this axis, as part of Dubai’s endeavor to become a center for culture and an incubator for creativity, a forum for talent and a beacon for writers, thinkers, artists and creators from various countries of the world, which contributes to transforming Dubai into a A global capital for the creative economy, the agenda works to create a cultural and artistic movement in the emirate that is the largest and most comprehensive of its kind, keeping pace with Dubai’s sustainable economic movement.

The “Dubai Social Agenda 33” also allocated about 6.2 billion dirhams to support the sports sector, which is considered one of the vital sectors to which the emirate gives all attention and encouragement and surrounds it with all aspects of support and care, as the agenda aims to enhance the position of sports in Dubai’s society and economy, and consolidate its position on the sports map. Global, as Dubai is at the forefront of the preferred global destinations for hosting international tournaments, events and training camps.

Ambitious targets

The Dubai Social Agenda 33 has set six ambitious targets for the next decade, with the main target being for Dubai to be among the top 3 cities in the world in terms of standard of living, for the healthy life expectancy of Dubai’s citizens to be among the 10 best in the world, and for the quality of education to be in the best 30 cities in the world. Dubai is one of the top 10 cities in the world.

“Dubai Social Agenda 33” aims to increase the number of citizens working in the private sector to three times the current number. It also seeks to provide land and a housing loan for every new Emirati family within a year of applying, and to encourage the increase of new Emirati families in Dubai to double by the year 2033.