His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the establishment of the “Dubai National University”, with an investment of 4.5 billion dirhams, with the aim of consolidating Dubai’s position as a global destination for higher education and scientific research.

This step comes within the strategic projects of Dubai Social Agenda 33, to make the university a leading academic institution that contributes to preparing distinguished national competencies and qualified young leaders, and provides qualitative specializations, to become among the top 200 universities in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, via his official account on the “X” platform yesterday: “Today we launch a new project within our projects to develop education in our country.. We are launching the Dubai National University.. with initial investments of 4.5 billion dirhams. Its goal is to be among the top 50 young universities over the next decade.. and to provide specialized and future academic programs.. and to be among the best universities in research contributions.” His Highness continued: “The university has an Emirati identity.. and its programs are international.. and its outputs will serve our development journey.”

His Highness also stressed: “The world is changing rapidly. The real challenge is to create generations capable of absorbing these changes and harnessing them to create a better future for us and our country, God willing.”

He said: “We aspire for the National University of Dubai to be among the top 200 universities within 20 years, and among the top three universities locally in the number of research contributions within 10 years. The university will provide quality academic programmes that enhance the educational system that supports Dubai’s ambitions and future, and consolidate its position among the top 10 cities in the world in the quality of education over the next decade.”

His Highness continued: “We are not building a university, but rather building a future that transcends borders. Our goal is to build a knowledge-based edifice that will be a beacon of knowledge, an incubator for youth, and a tributary to the future. Therefore, we have decided to appoint Hamdan bin Mohammed as the university’s supreme president, Maktoum bin Mohammed as his deputy, Ahmed bin Saeed as chairman of the board of trustees, and to form an advisory council of global experts from various disciplines.”

His Highness stressed that “the university will be a strong supporter in consolidating Dubai’s position among the most important centres of scientific achievement, which we will harness in the service of humanity.”

His Highness continued: “We aspire for the National University of Dubai to graduate Emirati leaders armed with the latest sciences, skills and human values, who will be role models in their readiness for the future and their unlimited ambitions. We are moving forward in building future leaders who are capable of effectively contributing to achieving our aspirations and enhancing the status of our country. People will always remain our greatest investment.”