The delegation of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Knowledge” during its visit to the “King Salman International Complex for the Arabic Language” discussed ways of cooperation to support youth and develop the Arabic language, in addition to the possibility of launching joint projects that contribute to enhancing the knowledge momentum among the youth segment, which contributes to bringing about positive change. In the reality of the use of the Arabic language.
The two sides also discussed the possibility of developing the knowledge role of the Arabic language around the world and working on the participation of the largest number of people around the world in the use of the Arabic language. Secretary General of the King Salman International Academy for the Arabic Language.
During the visit, a number of initiatives undertaken by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Knowledge to enhance the role of the Arabic language were also reviewed, including the “In Arabic” initiative, one of the initiatives that focuses on presenting various activities through digital media channels and social media, and consolidating the presence of the Arabic language. And the “Digital Knowledge Center” initiative, which is the largest open Arab platform and incubator for digital content, provides a free environment for institutions to share digital content, which helps to enhance their presence in the Internet environment.
