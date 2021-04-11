Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and to the brotherly Jordanian people, the 100th anniversary of the founding, affirming the depth of the loving relations between the two countries and the two leaderships.

His Highness indicated that Jordan represents an Arab depth that is steadfast in the wisdom of leadership and the people’s wrapping around, praying to God to preserve Jordan, and to perpetuate brotherhood and love between the peoples of the two countries.

His Highness wrote in a tweet on his Twitter account: “In the centenary of brotherly Jordan … we congratulate the people of brotherhood and my brother King Abdullah this centenary … Jordan has love for the people of the Emirates and its leaders since the founding of the state .. Jordan is still an Arab depth, steadfast in the wisdom of its leadership and the wrapping of its people. May God preserve Jordan and perpetuate its glory … and perpetuate brotherhood and love between our two peoples. ”