His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today, Saturday, congratulated the Jordanian people and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, on the occasion of the centennial of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

His Highness wrote, in a tweet on his official Twitter account: “In the centenary of the brotherly Jordan … we congratulate the people of brotherhood and my brother King Abdullah this centenary … Jordan has love for the people of the Emirates and its leaders since the founding of the state .. Jordan is still an Arab depth, steadfast in the wisdom of its leadership and circumvention. His people..May God preserve Jordan and perpetuate its glory … and perpetuate brotherhood and love between our two peoples. ”