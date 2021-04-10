His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Jordanian people and King Abdullah on the 100th anniversary of the Kingdom’s founding.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “In the centenary of brotherly Jordan … we congratulate the people of Nashami and my brother King Abdullah this centenary … Jordan has love for the people of the Emirates and its leaders since the founding of the state … Jordan is still an Arab depth, steadfast in the wisdom of its leadership and the wrapping of its people. God is Jordan and perpetuate its glory … and perpetuate brotherhood and love between our peoples.

