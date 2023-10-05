His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, issued a decree regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, headed by Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Tawhidi as Vice President, with the membership of: Nasser Abdullah bin Kharbash, Ali Muhammad Al-Mutawa, Hamdan Khalifa Al-Shaer, Juma Saeed Khalaf Al-Ghaith, Hind Obaid Al-Ghasheesh Al-Marri, and Abdulaziz Muhammad bin Shafar Al-Marri, in addition to the membership of the Executive Director of the Foundation.