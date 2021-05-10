His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Law No. (8) of 2021 regarding the management of human resources for executives in the government of Dubai, the provisions of which are applied to civilian executives working in the subject departments Dubai Government’s Human Resources Management Law No. (8) of 2018, enforced from the date of its issuance, and published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also issued Law No. (10) of 2021 amending some provisions of Law No. (8) of 2013 regarding the management of human resources for public directors in the government of Dubai, which provided for the amendment of

Text of Article (6) of Law No. (8)

For the year 2013, to address issues related to retirement participation for general managers, as the new amendment clarifies the bonuses and allowances that are included in the calculation of the contribution calculation salary for general managers in the Dubai government, provided that the new law comes into effect from the date of its issuance and is published in the Official Gazette.

CEO allocations and responsibilities

Law No. (8) of 2021 stipulated that the Executive Director shall be appointed by a decision issued by the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and the law also specified a mechanism for determining the job categories and financial allocations for the Executive Director. The law stipulated the criteria for evaluating the performance of the Executive Director, the periodic leaves that he is entitled to, as well as the mechanisms of transfer, delegation and secondment, in addition to the reasons and cases of termination of service, and mechanisms for the delivery and transfer of tasks.

According to the law, the executive director is not liable in civil terms towards third parties for any act he does or omits he commits in relation to his job competencies, and it falls from him during the performance of his job duties, and the government agency for which he works is responsible for that act or omission, and this does not prejudice the right This authority shall refer to the Executive Director for that act or omission if it was committed intentionally or as a result of a gross mistake.

Correct the situation

According to the law, the Dubai Government’s Human Resources Department is responsible for correcting the status of executives who continue to serve on the date this law is in force in accordance with its provisions, provided that the employees who have been granted the total salary of the financial degree assigned to the Executive Director, and who do not occupy any of the job titles specified in this law continue to Obtaining the same gross salaries and financial benefits that they were receiving before the implementation of this law.

The provisions of Dubai Government’s Human Resources Management Law No. (8) of 2018 regarding the management of human resources for the Government of Dubai shall apply to the Executive Director in all that is not provided for in a special provision in the Human Resources Management Law for Executive Directors of the Government of Dubai No. (8) of 2021 and the decisions issued pursuant to it. And to the extent that it does not conflict with the nature of the CEO’s job.

This law replaces Law No. (2) of 2015 regarding the management of human resources for executive directors in the government of Dubai, and Resolution No. (1) of 2015 regarding salaries, bonuses, allowances and allocations for executives in the government of Dubai, and any text in any other legislation shall be canceled to the extent. Who contradicts the provisions of this law. The Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this law, including determining the financial allocations and job benefits for the executive directors of the Dubai government.





