His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued a number of regulatory legislations for entities affiliated with the government of the emirate, within the framework of the outputs of the government sector development plan approved by His Highness through the Supreme Committee for the Development of the Government Sector headed by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, seeking to enhance the efficiency and flexibility of the government sector, in line with the requirements of the current and future stage, and within the ongoing legislative development process in the emirate, which gives it the ability to accelerate the pace of work and enter a development stage New, characterized by doubling efforts and accelerating achievement, bringing the government system in Dubai to the highest levels of excellence in performance, providing innovative government services, and strengthening the central and main role of the Dubai government, which makes the happiness of all segments of society the ultimate goal of achieving it and stimulating cultural harmony and community harmony.

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. (6) of 2021 by which the International Institute for Tolerance was repealed and stipulated that the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities shall assume all the tasks and functions entrusted to the Institute and that coordination be made with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai to define the units The organizational unit in the department that will handle these tasks and specializations.

The law also stipulated that the ownership of real estate, movables, assets, equipment, equipment and funds belonging to the International Institute for Tolerance, in addition to the Institute’s employees, the financial allocations allocated from the Finance Department of the Institute and the Mohammed bin Rashid Tolerance Award and the Mohammed bin Rashid Tolerance Award, shall be transferred to the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai. Bin Rashid for Tolerance in all the rights and obligations of the Institute and the Prize and their obligations, provided that they are repealed in accordance with this law: Law No. (9) of 2017 establishing the International Institute for Tolerance, and Decree No. (28) of 2017 appointing the Managing Director of the International Institute for Tolerance, and Decree No. (28) of 2020 with the formation of the Board of Trustees of the International Institute for Tolerance, and Executive Council Resolution No. (49) of 2018 approving the organizational structure of the International Institute for Tolerance, and any text in any other legislation is canceled to the extent that it contradicts the provisions of this law, and is published in the Official Gazette, It shall enter into force three months after the date of its publication.

Abolishing the Dubai Center for the Development of Islamic Economy

His Highness also issued Law No. (7) of 2021 regarding the abolition of the “Dubai Center for the Development of Islamic Economy” established under Law No. (13) of 2013, provided that the Department of Economic Development replaces the center in all the tasks and functions entrusted to the center, with the aim of strengthening the frameworks for strategic alignment and integration. Between economic sectors and upgrading them to confirm Dubai’s global economic position.

The law stipulates that the ownership of real estate, movables, assets, equipment, equipment and funds belonging to the center will be transferred to the department, in addition to all of its rights and obligations, provided that this law comes into force after three months from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

The Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this law, and Law No. (7) of 2021 shall be repealed by Law No. (13) of 2013 regarding the establishment of the Dubai Center for the Development of Islamic Economy, and Decree No. (3) of 2020 to form the Center’s Board of Directors. Any provision in any other legislation shall be repealed to the extent that it contradicts the provisions of this law.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. (9) of 2021 amending some provisions of Law No. (2) of 2017 regarding “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation,” and the new law stipulated the amendment of a number of articles of Law No. (2) ) Of 2017, to be replaced by new legal texts related to the application of the law to the institution, its headquarters, the appointment of its executive director and the determination of his powers, in addition to the financial resources of the institution, and the issuance of executive decisions.

According to the new text of Article (3): the provisions of this law shall be applied to the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation” regulated under Law No. (2) of 2017 regarding the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, as it is a public institution that enjoys legal personality and is competent. The legal necessary to conduct business and actions that ensure the achievement of its objectives, and to be attached to the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, provided that the main headquarters of the institution is in the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of enhancing the strategic alignment of the cultural sector and upgrading it to the level that enhances Dubai’s position on the global cultural map.

Article (9) stipulates that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation shall have an executive director, who shall be appointed by a decision issued by the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, provided that the Executive Director shall manage the institution and verify that its executive body achieves its objectives, and the same article defines the tasks and powers of the Executive Director The Foundation and the governance of its relationship with the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, while Article (12) of the law is dedicated in its new text to determine the financial resources of the institution.

Under the new law, the President of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai will issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this law, provided that a set of articles of Law No. (2) of 2017 referred to, in addition to Decree No. (1) of 2017 appointing the Chairman of the Mohammed bin Foundation, shall be repealed in accordance with this law. Rashid Al Maktoum for Knowledge, and any text in any other legislation will be canceled to the extent that it contradicts its provisions and is enforced from the date of its issuance and published in the Official Gazette.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also issued Decree No. (13) of 2021 amending some provisions of Decree No. (36) of 2015 establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award, as the new decree stipulated amending a number of articles of the previous decree to be replaced by texts A new program concerned with the periodicity of awarding the award, the terms of reference of the Board of Trustees and the governance of its relationship with the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai.

The new decree defines the tasks and powers of the award’s board of trustees, including: approving the general policy of the award and its annual plans, in light of the objectives set for it, proposing the annual budget for the award and its final account, approving the regulations governing the award’s work, and approving the criteria and principles on the basis of which award winners are selected in its various fields, Determining the dates and occasions on which the award is awarded, preparing a list of the names of the nominees for the award, and other powers necessary to achieve the objectives of the award.

According to the new decree, the award will have a Secretary General, who is appointed by a decision from the President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and the decree defined his duties and powers through governing his relationship with the Authority, while Article (10) of the new decree is concerned with determining the financial resources of the award, provided that this decree is enforced by Date of issuance, and to be published in the Official Gazette.

Central Grievances Committee

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (12) of 2021 regarding the central grievance committee for Dubai government employees, which provided for the expansion of the jurisdiction of the Central Committee, so that, in addition to its current competence, it takes over the grievances of employees of government agencies that apply the Resource Management Law. The Human Rights Department of Dubai Government No. (8) of 2018, to consider and decide on the grievances submitted to it by the employees of 44 government agencies, in accordance with the controls, procedures and rules stipulated in Executive Council Resolution No. (41) of 2015 regarding the Central Grievance Committee for Dubai Government employees.

According to the new decree, the jurisdiction of the Central Grievance Committee of Dubai Government employees does not extend to companies owned or affiliated with the entities covered by the jurisdiction of the Central Committee pursuant to this decree, or to companies that contribute to it, and the decree is granted to the President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, based on the recommendation of the Supreme Committee for the Development of the Governmental Sector and a proposal Chairman of the Central Committee, the authority to add other bodies to the scope of the Central Committee’s jurisdiction.

The decree authorized the head of the central committee to form one or more subcommittees, whether from among its members or from others, provided that the number of members of each committee is not less than three members, including the head of the subcommittee, and the chairman and members of each of the subcommittees that are formed in accordance with the provisions of this shall be named. The decree, the adoption of its work system, the definition of its tasks and powers, the mechanism for issuing its decisions and recommendations, and other relevant provisions, by a decision of the Chairman of the Central Committee.

The decree obligates all parties in the Emirate of Dubai to fully cooperate with the Central Grievances Committee for Dubai government employees, and to provide them with all necessary support, in a manner that enables them to achieve their goals and carry out the tasks and functions assigned to them by law.

The decree also obligates all parties covered by its provisions to adjust their positions in accordance with its provisions, the provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. (41) of 2015 regarding the Central Grievance Committee for Dubai Government employees, and Executive Council Resolution No. (4) of 2019 approving the disciplinary system, grievances and complaints of Dubai government employees, including In this regard, internal grievance committees are formed, within a period not exceeding three months from the date this decree comes into force, and the President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai issues the necessary decisions to implement its provisions, and any text in any other legislation is canceled to the extent that it contradicts the provisions of this decree, and it is published in the newspaper. It will come into effect three months after the date of its publication.

Cancellation of the Dubai Design and Fashion Council

His Highness also issued Decree No. (14) of 2021 abolishing the Dubai Design and Fashion Council, after completing the tasks entrusted to it of contributing to promoting the emirate as a center for design and creativity and attracting companies, institutions and talented cadres in this field. Dubai the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this decree, provided that Decree No. (23) of 2013 regarding the formation of the “Dubai Design and Fashion Council” and Executive Council Resolution No. (20) of 2014 appointing members of the Dubai Council for Design and Fashion shall be canceled, and any text in any legislation shall be canceled. Another to the extent that it contradicts the provisions of this Decree, and it will be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the date of its publication.





