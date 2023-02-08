His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued three laws regarding the formation of three institutions affiliated to the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, with the aim of strengthening the pillars of the economy, developing it, increasing its attractiveness, confirming the elements of its growth and prosperity, and continuing to prepare Easy and comfortable business environment, ensuring consumer protection and consolidating the concept of the best international business standards in various sectors.

His Highness issued Law No. (6) of 2023 establishing the Dubai Corporation for Commercial Registration and Licensing, Law No. (7) establishing the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, and Law No. (5) for the year 2023 establishing the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, provided that the three laws are published in The Official Gazette and shall be enforced from the date of its publication.

The new institutions support the ambitious goals set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, within the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 that His Highness launched last January, aiming to double the size of Dubai’s economy to reach 32 trillion dirhams during the next decade, in addition to making it among the top three cities. economic in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, said: “We are working to find innovative frameworks that support the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next ten years..and this is in line with our continuous endeavor to create more Among the supportive frameworks that contribute to accelerating growth by investing in the development of our human resources and skills, and adopting the latest advanced technical solutions.. Our goal is to consolidate the emirate’s global competitiveness, strengthen the foundations of an economy based on innovation and knowledge, and invest in Dubai’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure to enhance the city’s position as a preferred destination for major International companies, investments and talented people.

The Dubai Economic Development Corporation and the Dubai Corporation for Commercial Registration and Licensing will work to support the existing institutions within the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, and in concert with the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, in a way that serves to achieve sustainable economic growth and enhance Dubai’s attractiveness as a destination. Global fair trade and provide wide growth opportunities for companies, and to implement the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and its transformational and innovative projects, in order to achieve the vision and directives of the wise leadership to make Dubai the best city in the world to live, work and visit, by applying pioneering approaches and strategies that are in line with the best international standards and practices.

Accelerate growth

Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, said: “Work continues under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince. Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, in order to find all the elements that support growth and develop ideas through which procedures can be facilitated for business sectors and investors, so that Dubai will always be the optimal environment and the preferred destination for various commercial and investment activities. “.

Regarding the goals of the three new institutions under the umbrella of the department, the Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai added, “The new institutions will contribute to strengthening and providing vital means and methods for achieving development and development, and employing innovation in cooperation with various partners in the public and private sectors, so that we will proceed in accordance with Dubai’s economic agenda during This will clearly define our priorities and support efforts to empower new generations of citizens in the private sector, in addition to making Dubai an attractive center for talents and skilled workers, and an international destination for multinational companies, small and medium enterprises, and diversified commercial and industrial sectors. and the new economy.



Dubai Economic Development Corporation

The Dubai Economic Development Corporation was established under Law No. (7) of 2023, and it has the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to conduct business and actions that ensure the achievement of its objectives, in line with the strategy of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Among the most important objectives of the Foundation defined by the law of its establishment: enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirate’s economy and working on its development and development, through approved economic development plans, supporting the diversification and sustainability of the economic sector in the Emirate, attracting foreign investments and global talents in promising vital sectors, as well as strengthening the Emirate’s position as a center A global digital economy for investments, entrepreneurship, and the establishment of projects based on innovation, artificial intelligence, and technology, and making the emirate a leading center in the green economy, a regional and international center for sustainable green practices and initiatives, and export and re-export of green products and technologies, in a way that maintains a sustainable environment that supports long-term economic growth.

In order to achieve its goals, the institution has to carry out many tasks, including; Propose initiatives and programs related to economic growth and development plans in the Emirate, and set an integrated framework to follow up and evaluate the implementation of economic growth and economic development plans on the ground, to identify their positive and negative effects, identify obstacles to their implementation, suggest what is necessary to remove them and address their causes, and develop related programs and initiatives. Developing priority economic sectors linked to the Emirate’s GDP, and proposing economic sectors that need to attract investment projects to them, which are consistent with the Emirate’s strategic plan, in addition to many other tasks.

The law obligates government agencies in the emirate and other concerned authorities to fully cooperate with the Foundation and provide the necessary support to it, including providing it with data, information, studies and statistics that it deems necessary to enable it to achieve its goals and carry out the functions entrusted to it under this law and the decisions issued pursuant thereto and the legislation in force in the emirate.



Dubai Corporation for Commercial Registration and Licensing

And according to Law No. (6) of 2023 regarding its establishment, and with its enjoyment of legal personality and the legal capacity necessary to undertake all actions and actions that ensure the achievement of its objectives, the “Dubai Corporation for Commercial Registration and Licensing” will work to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global center for establishing economic establishments and creating an investment environment. stimulating investment in the various economic activities in the Emirate and free zones and supportive of economic growth therein, in accordance with the best international practices, and seeks to ensure the integration of the efforts of the authorities concerned with licensing economic establishments in facilitating the investor’s journey in establishing his business and carrying out his economic activities smoothly and flexibly, and upgrading the system of procedures related to licensing establishments This will reflect positively on the investment environment and indicators of ease of doing business in the Emirate.

The Corporation is the concerned authority in Dubai, including the free zones, to supervise and follow up the application of the principles of facilitating the investor’s journey approved in the emirate, and to ensure their compatibility with all procedures, measures and controls for the investor’s journey applied by the free zone authorities and the authorities concerned with supervising the conduct of economic activities in the emirate. In order to achieve these goals, the Corporation carries out many tasks, including: preparing comprehensive plans, policies and strategies related to the conduct of economic activities in the emirate and free zones, procedures for registering and licensing economic establishments, developing policies related to licensing professional businesses in the emirate in accordance with applicable legislation, and organizing procedures for licensing establishments. economic activity operating in the Emirate and its registration in the Commercial Register. and other tasks.



Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade

The Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade is working to achieve the goals set forth in its establishment Law No. (5) of 2023, which include contributing to creating a stimulating investment environment based on the foundations of fair trade and legitimate competition, achieving economic stability by protecting the rights of consumers, and taking care of the interests of the business sector, as well. Enhancing the competitiveness of doing business and reducing harmful negative practices, and upgrading the commercial control system in all economic sectors, in line with the higher interests of the Emirate, achieving justice, transparency, competition and supporting market mechanisms.

The Corporation carries out its tasks defined by the law, including: developing strategic plans and general policies related to promoting the principles of competition and fair trade and protecting the rights of consumers and the business sector, implementing relevant policies, programs and initiatives, protecting intellectual property rights, and considering and deciding complaints submitted to it, whether by commercial establishments or consumers, Conducting an amicable settlement between the parties to the complaint, in a manner that ensures the continuity of doing business and protecting the rights holders, as well as organizing awareness campaigns on consumer rights, fair trade and legitimate competition.