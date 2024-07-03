His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No. (12) of 2024 regarding the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Scarves, Medals, Badges and Badges..

Scarves, medals, badges and badges are awarded to those with distinguished achievements and services, individuals, institutions and companies who have a distinguished role in charitable, humanitarian and voluntary work, in addition to distinguished scientists and researchers in specialized scientific fields, and individuals, institutions and companies in appreciation of their important contributions in the fields of culture, sports, arts and creativity..

According to the law, the following scarves, medals, badges and badges are created in the Emirate of Dubai: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Sash, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medal, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medal and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Badge..

According to the law, it is permissible, by a decision of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, to create new scarves, medals, badges, categories, types or other forms of honour..

Pursuant to this law, an organisational unit called the “General Secretariat of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medals” will be created in the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and will be attached to the organisational structure of the office..

Honors, categories and controls According to the law, the General Secretariat of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medals shall prepare a list that includes the classification of scarves, medals, badges and determines their categories and the controls for granting them. It shall be submitted by the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for approval by His Highness the Ruler of Dubai..

Under the law, scarves, medals, badges and badges are awarded to individuals, institutions and companies with “outstanding achievements and services”, and to individuals, institutions and companies with “humanitarian and charitable works”, in appreciation of their significant and distinguished role and contributions to charitable, humanitarian and voluntary works, the establishment of associations, charitable work institutions and endowments, and the provision of large donations that support these works..

Scarves, medals, badges and badges are also awarded to distinguished scientists and researchers in specialized scientific fields, holders of advanced academic degrees, universities and scientific institutions that provide outstanding scientific contributions at the global level, and individuals, institutions and companies in appreciation of their important contributions in the fields of culture, sports, arts and creativity, which contribute to enriching and supporting the cultural, artistic and sports movement..

The law states that, by a decision of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, any of the scarves, medals, badges or badges may be granted to any individual, institution or company other than the persons or entities listed in the previous categories..

According to the law, scarves, medals and orders are granted by a patent from His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and the Ruler, the Crown Prince of Dubai, any of the Ruler’s deputies or those authorized by him shall award these scarves, medals and orders..

The law also stipulates that badges shall be granted by virtue of a patent from the awarding authority or by a decision issued by the Chairman of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, based on the recommendation of the “General Secretariat of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medals” and in coordination with the relevant authorities in the Emirate of Dubai. His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, the Crown Prince, any of the Ruler’s deputies, or whoever they authorize shall award these badges..

According to the law, scarves, medals, badges and badges are awarded on national occasions and official celebrations, or during official visits by His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, the Crown Prince or any of the Deputy Rulers outside the country, or visits by persons to be honoured in the Emirate of Dubai in addition to any special occasion determined as required..

This law shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall be effective from the date of its publication..