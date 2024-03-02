His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (20) of 2024 promoting His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul and appointing him as Head of the State Security Service in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, also issued Decree No. (21) of 2024 promoting Major General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, and appointing him as Deputy Head of the State Security Service in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (22) of 2024 promoting Major General Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi and appointing him as Director General of the State Security Service in Dubai.

The three decrees will be implemented from the date of their issuance, and they will be published in the Official Gazette.