His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (20) of 2024 promoting Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul and appointing him as Head of the State Security Service in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also issued Decree No. (21) of 2024 promoting Major General Awad Hader Al Muhairi and appointing him as Deputy Head of the State Security Service in Dubai. His Highness also issued Decree No. (22) of 2024 promoting Major General Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi and appointing him as Director General. The State Security Agency in Dubai, provided that the three decrees will be implemented as of the date of their issuance and published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, also issued Decree No. (23) of 2024, seconding Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Rabie Saif Busnad from the Dubai Police and appointing him as Director General of the Dubai Customs Department. This decree will come into effect on March 1, 2024 and be published in the Official Gazette.