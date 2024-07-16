His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (45) of 2024 restructuring the Board of Trustees of “Noor Dubai” headed by the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority..

According to the decree, the Board of Trustees of the Foundation will include: Nasser Khalifa Abdullah Al-Badour, Vice President, and members: Obaid Muhair bin Surour, Dr. Maha Tayseer Barakat, Dr. Manal Mohammed Omran Taryam, Ahmed Yousef Habib Hassan Al-Yousef, and Sharif Mohammed Nabil Bishara..

Decree No. (17) of 2022 regarding the formation of the Board of Trustees of “Noor Dubai” shall be cancelled, and Decree No. (45) of 2024 shall be effective from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette..

It is worth noting that Noor Dubai, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, began its activities in 2008 as an initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to contribute positively to combating blindness and visual impairment worldwide. Then, under His Highness’s directives, it was transformed in 2010 into a non-governmental, non-profit organization that seeks to eliminate the causes of visual impairment worldwide..