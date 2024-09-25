His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (53) of 2024 forming the Board of Directors of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and the membership of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Vice President, Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Shaibani, Professor Ian Andrew Greer, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, and Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, in addition to the CEO of the Corporation, and a representative of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

This decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.