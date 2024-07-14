His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued decisions to promote 6,025 military personnel working in military agencies in the Emirate of Dubai. The promotions included cadres of Dubai Police, the State Security Department in Dubai, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai..

His Highness issued Resolution No. (33) of 2024 promoting Major General Awad Hazer Al Muhairi, Deputy Head of the State Security Department in Dubai, to the rank of Lieutenant General. The resolution will be effective as of July 1, 2024, and will be published in the Official Gazette..

The decisions included the promotion of 4,219 Dubai Police employees, the promotion and retirement of 33 of its cadres, with 24 retirements, for a total of 4,276 military personnel working there. The promotion decisions included 548 cadres of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, with the promotion and retirement of 5 of its members, and the retirement of three, for a total of 556 military personnel affiliated with the administration in Dubai..

The promotions of employees of the State Security Department in Dubai included 783 military personnel, while it was decided to promote and retire 19 military personnel working in the department, with one retirement, for a total of 803 of its cadres..

The decisions issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also included the promotion of 387 military personnel working in the General Department of Civil Defence in Dubai, the promotion and retirement of 60 military personnel therein, and the retirement of 28 military cadres in the department, for a total of 390 military personnel affiliated with the General Department of Civil Defence in Dubai..

His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, expressed his deep thanks and gratitude for the generous gesture from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which shows the extent of His Highness’s interest in the military cadre, across all specializations, and reflects His Highness’s constant keenness to reward every sincere effort aimed at ensuring that the UAE and Dubai remain a symbol of security and safety, and a model for a society that guarantees its members all means of safety at all times..

His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim stressed that the continuous development witnessed by the security system with the integration of all its components comes in light of the wise directives and constant motivation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the continuous follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council. His Excellency stressed that this system is keen to maintain the high level of performance it has achieved, within all its branches, thanks to the great care and continuous motivation from the wise leadership of the Emirate of Dubai..

His Excellency also stressed that work does not stop in advancing development processes to raise the professional efficiency and specialized capabilities of all security teams, whether at the individual or technical level, in parallel with adopting the best practices and using the latest technical and technical equipment, in order to provide the best advanced quality services to the community, ensuring the highest levels of readiness to face all challenges and handle all situations with the highest levels of mastery, in a way that guarantees the safety of society, its individuals and institutions, preserves the nation’s gains and protects its capabilities in all circumstances, and confirms Dubai’s ability to continue its ambitious path in the field of comprehensive and sustainable development..