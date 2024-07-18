His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Resolution No. (32) of 2024, forming the Board of Trustees of the “Dubai Foundation for Community Contributions” headed by Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid.

According to the text of the decision, the Board of Trustees of the Foundation includes Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Vice President, and the members: Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Omar Hamad Bushhab, Mohammed Abdul Razzaq Al Bastaki, Dr. Amina Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani, and Saleh Abdullah Lootah. The decision will be effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.