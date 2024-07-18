His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decision in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai to form the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Foundation for Community Contributions, headed by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid.

According to the text of the decision, the Board of Trustees of the Foundation includes Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Vice President, and the members: Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Omar Hamad Bushhab, Mohammed Abdul Razzaq Al Bastaki, Dr. Amina Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani, and Saleh Abdullah Lootah.

The Dubai Foundation for Social Contributions aims to consolidate the spirit of solidarity among members of society, contribute to enhancing social responsibility in the areas of charity and giving, and ensure the adoption of sound policies in managing donation funds, in accordance with the best international practices, in a manner that supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and is consistent with Dubai’s approach to enhancing community cohesion and spreading and consolidating the culture of community participation. The Foundation also aims to encourage the participation of government agencies and the private sector and unify their efforts in supporting humanitarian cases in Dubai, in addition to providing a reliable means for charitable giving, and directing it towards what contributes to improving the quality of life of community members.