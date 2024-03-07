His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Law No. (1) of 2024 regarding the tax on foreign banks operating in the Emirate of Dubai, the provisions of which apply to all foreign banks. operating in the emirate, including special development zones and free zones, provided that foreign banks licensed to operate in the Dubai International Financial Center are excluded from its provisions, for the income they achieve from conducting their business within or through the centre..

The law stipulates that an annual tax of (20%) shall be imposed on foreign banks on taxable income, and from this percentage shall be deducted the percentage of corporate tax applied in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. (47) of 2022 regarding corporate and business tax, in the event that Payment of tax by the foreign bank under the Corporate Tax Law.

The law regulates the rules for calculating taxable income, the controls for submitting the tax return and paying the tax, the procedures for auditing the tax return and voluntary declaration, and the duties and procedures related to the tax audit process..

The law specifies the rights of the subject of the tax audit, which is the foreign bank and its branches licensed by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates to operate in the Emirate of Dubai, and the steps for notifying the results of the tax audit. The law also allows the taxable person to object to the Department of Finance about the amount of tax or fine imposed on him according to its provisions, in accordance with the requirements. Specific details detailed by the law.

Administrative violations and fines

According to the law, the acts that constitute an administrative violation of the provisions of this law and the decisions issued pursuant to it, and the financial fine imposed for each of them, are determined in accordance with a decision issued by the Chairman of the Executive Council in this regard, provided that the value of the fine imposed for each violation does not exceed (500) thousand dirhams, and is doubled. The value of the financial fine in the event of the same administrative violation being committed again within two years from the date of committing the previous administrative violation, and not to exceed one million dirhams. The law also specifies the duration of tax obligations and the rules for calculating time periods.

Application of corporate tax law

Without prejudice to the nature of the tax imposed under this law, and the roles assigned to the Department of Finance and the Financial Control Authority in the Emirate of Dubai in accordance with its provisions, the rules, conditions, procedures, controls, and periods stipulated in the Corporate Tax Law and the decisions issued pursuant to it, relating to the tax period, and any other matters not stipulated in it, shall apply. This law and the decisions issued pursuant to it.

Transitional provisions

This law is applied to tax periods that begin after the implementation of its provisions. The rules, procedures, and periods stipulated in Regulation No. (2) of 1996 regarding collecting tax from branches of foreign banks in the Emirate of Dubai are also applied to tax periods that began before the provisions of Law No. (1) come into effect. ) for the year 2024. The Director General of the Department of Finance in the Emirate of Dubai shall determine any other transitional provisions related to the application of the provisions of this law, in accordance with a decision he issues in this regard, and he shall also issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this law, and they shall be published in the Official Gazette..

Cancellations

Regulation No. (2) of 1996 regarding collecting tax from branches of foreign banks in the Emirate of Dubai will be cancelled, as will any text in any other legislation to the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of Law No. (1) of 2024, provided that the decisions and instructions issued in implementation of the system continue to be implemented. No. (2) of 1996 referred to, to the extent that it does not conflict with the provisions of Law No. (1) of 2024, until the decisions and instructions that replace it are issued..

This law shall be published in the Official Gazette, and shall be effective from the date of its publication.