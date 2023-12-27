His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issues Law No. (26) of 2023 regarding the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, including the objectives of the Council, foremost of which is translating the vision of the wise leadership in creating a prosperous Emirati society, by meeting the needs of Citizens and provide them with a decent life, enhance and ensure their participation in various strategic sectors, ensure the sustainability and well-being of society, and contribute to maintaining the security and stability of citizens and residents as well as visitors to the emirate.