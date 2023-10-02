His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, issued a law regarding the emblem of the Emirate of Dubai, which stipulates that the Emirate of Dubai shall have its own emblem, reflecting its civilization, values ​​and principles. The form of the emblem shall be determined in accordance with the model attached to the law, provided that it is considered The logo is the property of the Emirate of Dubai, and is protected in accordance with this law and the legislation in force therein.