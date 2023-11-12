His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Law No. (21) of 2023 regarding the “Dubai Taxi Company”.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, also issued Council Resolution No. (93) of 2023 approving the bylaws of the Dubai Taxi Company (PJSC) “with the rules and provisions it contains, including Offering the company’s shares for public subscription, in accordance with the percentages determined by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, the company’s purposes and powers, as well as the mechanisms for appointing and electing its board of directors, and other rules regulating the company’s work.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai issued Executive Council Resolution No. (92) of 2023 to form the Board of Directors of the Dubai Taxi Company, headed by Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younis, and with membership: Ahmed Ali Al Kaabi as Vice Chairman, Shehab Hamad Bushahab, Yousef Ahmed bin Ghalita, and Dr. Hanan Suleiman Al-Suwaidi, Abdullah Muhammad bin Damithan, and Issa Abdullah bin Natuf, provided that the law and the two decisions are implemented from the date of their issuance and are published in the Official Gazette.

Dubai Taxi Company (P.S.C.)

The law stipulates amending the legal nature of the Dubai Taxi Corporation, regulated under Executive Council Resolution No. (48) of 2016, to become a public joint stock company, called “Dubai Taxi Company (PJSC)”, enjoying a legal personality, financial and administrative independence, and legal capacity. The law also stipulates amending the phrase “Dubai Taxi Corporation” wherever it appears in the legislation in force in the Emirate, to become “Dubai Taxi Company (P.S.C.).” .

Solutions and devolution

According to the law, Dubai Taxi Company (PJSC) replaces the Dubai Taxi Corporation in all applicable legislation in the emirate, and exercises all the powers assigned to the Corporation in accordance with these legislations.

All rights, assets, funds, material and moral assets, and privileges, as well as obligations, guarantees, and pledges belonging to the institution, whether inside or outside the emirate, shall be transferred to the company.

The law also stipulates that the ownership and registration of all assets, rights and obligations that will transfer to the company shall be transferred in its name or in the name of any company owned or affiliated to it, in accordance with the legislation in force in the emirate, and the relevant government agencies must, upon the company’s request, take the necessary measures to complete the transfer and registration process.

The law specifies the duration of the company to be ninety-nine years, starting from the date of its registration in the commercial registry in accordance with the legislation in force in the emirate, and automatically renewed for a similar period in accordance with the company’s bylaws.

Company purposes

The law clarifies the company’s purposes, including practicing specialized transportation activity by taxi vehicles, in accordance with the legislation in force in the emirate, whether through a transit flight, communication, electronic media, or smart applications, practicing specialized transportation activity by self-driving vehicles and air vehicles in accordance with applicable legislation, and renting vehicles. Whether with or without a driver, providing services for supplying and providing drivers, and practicing the activity of renting bicycles for goods transport companies, in addition to the purposes specified by the company’s articles of association.

Passenger transportation service

The Dubai Taxi Company (PJSC), in accordance with the text of the law, undertakes the activity of providing passenger transportation services in the areas and places specified by the legislation in force in the emirate, or designated by a decision issued by the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai.

The company may outsource the activity of providing passenger transportation services, pursuant to a contract concluded by the company with companies and institutions that wish to provide this service, according to which its duration and the rights and obligations of both parties are determined. The Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai shall approve the bylaws, provided that this bylaws include defining all issues related to the organization of the company.

The law stipulates that the Dubai Taxi Company (PJSC) will have a board of directors, which will be appointed by a decision of the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai. The law also specifies the powers of the council,

The law also obliges all government agencies to cooperate fully with the company, for the purposes of enabling it to achieve its objectives, and to exercise the powers assigned to it under this law, the company’s bylaws, and the legislation in force in the emirate, whenever they are asked to do so.

Cancellations

Pursuant to Law No. (21) of 2023, Executive Council Resolution No. (48) of 2016 regarding the Dubai Taxi Corporation will be repealed, as will any text in any other legislation to the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of this law, provided that the decisions, regulations, and instructions issued in implementation continue to be implemented. Executive Council Resolution No. (48) of 2016, to the extent that it does not conflict with the provisions of the law, until the decisions, regulations and instructions that replace it are issued.